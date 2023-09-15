LIVE: Senators in GOP-controlled Texas Senate begin deliberating Paxton’s political fate on 16 articles of impeachment

AUSTIN (Texas Tribune) - The impeachment case against suspended Attorney General Ken Paxton has gone to the jury.

Texas Senators will vote on 16 articles of impeachment. He is accused of misusing the powers of the attorney general’s office to help his friend and donor Nate Paul, an Austin real estate investor who was under federal investigation.

Paxton’s defense attorneys said all of his disputed actions were within his purview as an elected official, asserted that no accusations were proven beyond a reasonable doubt and urged senators to return the attorney general to work.

If 20 of 30 eligible senators convict Paxton on any of the 16 articles of impeachment, he is automatically removed from office and there will be a subsequent vote on whether to permanently bar him from seeking state office.

Sen. Angela Paxton, the attorney general’s wife, was prohibited from participating in deliberations or voting.

