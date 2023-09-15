Advertise
McLennan County lifts burn ban

The burn ban that Warren Co. issued on October 7th was officially lifted on October 30th.
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - A burn ban has been lifted effective immediately in McLennan County by McLennan County Judge Scott M. Felton

The decision was made “due to the substantial rainfall received throughout McLennan County,” the judge said in a release.

“Although the “Order Prohibiting Outdoor Burning” has been lifted, citizens are urged to use extreme caution when engaging in any outdoor burning activities,” said Judge Felton.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

