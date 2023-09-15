Mexican singer Peso Pluma postpones shows in the wake of drug cartel death threats

TIJUANA, Mexico (KWTX) - Mexican singer Peso Pluma has postponed some concerts across the United States following threats from a drug cartel in Tijuana, according to reports from The Los Angeles Times.

The singer, described as “one of the most popular musical acts on the planet in part by glorifying the world of drug trafficking,” and whose song, “Siempre Pendientes,” or “Always Ready” glorified the life of Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzmán, reportedly received death threats recently.

A couple of Peso Pluma’s upcoming concerts have been postponed, The LA Times reported.

Milwaukee’s Fiserv Forum on Tuesday posted on X that the Sept. 14 Peso Pluma concert there had been postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances.”

A Peso Pluma show Sept. 15 at the Rosemont Theatre in Illinois was also postponed.

Peso Pluma won’t perform in Indianapolis this weekend, either. The Mexican singer was scheduled to perform Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse but that show has been postponed until October.

The threats against the singer were written on four large banners and criticized the artist, whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, for his “disrespectful and loose tongue” and warned that if “he doesn’t pull out of the show, it will be his last,” The LA Times reported.

The threats reportedly were signed with the letters CJNG, the Spanish initials for the Jalisco New Generation cartel, which is Sinaloa’s main adversary in Tijuana and across much of Mexico and the U.S.

According to Telemundo, one person has been arrested in connection to the threats, who police say was seen “manipulating one of the banners.”

Tijuana Mayor Montserrat Caballero Ramírez states to the press that it is unknown if the banners were placed by members of organized crime who were offended by any of the musical themes or by a citizen who does not like Peso Pluma’s music.

“Singers are definitely the ones who make the mark by advocating crime, and they know the risk they run,” he added.

Peso Pluma has not addressed the threats.

