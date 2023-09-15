Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas: 9.14.23

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Here is this week’s Restaurant Report Card for Central Texas:

Panera Bread at 721 South Jack Kultgen Expressway in Waco failed a recent inspection with an 88.

According to the food safety worker, the following foods were not kept at the right temperature.

The kale and the cabbage mix were thrown out.

The dishwasher didn’t have any detectable sanitizer and there were some missing thermometers in the reach-in coolers.

Popeye’s at 420 North Valley Mills Drive in Waco failed a renewal inspection with an 88.

According to the food safety worker, the cooling cooked red rice in the walking cooler was not kept at the right temperature.

It had to be thrown out.

The sandwich cooler near the register couldn’t maintain a proper temperature.

It can’t be used until it’s fixed.

This place needed a re-inspection.

Andy’s Texas at 900 South 8th Street in Waco failed a renewal inspection with a 90.

According to the food safety worker, one of the employees was missing a food handler’s certificate.

The frozen sliced strawberries were thawing at room temperature instead of using the approved method.

They were put back in the walk-in cooler.

This week’s Clean Plate award goes to Southern Roots Brewing Co. at 217 North 8th Street in Waco.

Maybe not a place for the whole family however, it has Czech pilsners, ales, ambers, and the local favorite, the Alico American lager.

Its menu includes different types of pizzas, wings, salads, and a cute charcuterie board.

Report Card" segments are gathered directly from the public records of regular inspections conducted by county health department officials in Central Texas.

