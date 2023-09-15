Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

South Waco Library adds new addition for National Hispanic Heritage Month

Brochures for visitors to become informed on key figures in the Hispanic American community.
Brochures for visitors to become informed on key figures in the Hispanic American community.(Jessica Rajkumar)
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The South Waco Library unveiled its newest instillation to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage month.

The library was packed this morning as many gathered to see the newest additions, that featured leaders involved in the Hispanic community, as well as McLennan County.

Influential individuals who have impacted the community were honored on the wall, as well as a digital information board.

The library also added a rotating digital sign that highlights 15 other Wacoans, giving a new way to explore the city’s Hispanic heritage.

Waco city council member Alice Rodriguez shares how the displays made her “emotional” and that she was appreciative of all the “people who came out to celebrate their lives and their accomplishments”.

Rodriguez hopes to see the Hispanic community continue “coming together and celebrating.”

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waco police release identity of victim in fatal Twin Bridges crash
Magnolia home
‘Fixer Uppers’ Chip and Joanna Gaines selling popular Central Texas property
DPS: Waco man dead in crash involving GMC Yukon near Lorena
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Ardra Robinson
Waco mother of 8 who killed boyfriend ‘to escape abusive relationship’ sentenced to prison

Latest News

KWTX@4: Temple Symphony Orchestra celebrates 30 years and gives us a special performance - 9.15.23
Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market honored as this weeks TFNB Your Bank for Life Charity Champion
More than 20 dogs were dumped in Moody last month, leaving the Tiny Hooves Rescue and Petting...
Over two dozen dogs dumped in Moody causing stress at local clinics
KWTX@4: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the Hispanic Leaders' Network. - 9.15.23
KWTX@4: Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with the Hispanic Leaders' Network. - 9.15.23