South Waco Library adds new addition for National Hispanic Heritage Month

WACO, Texas (KWTX) -The South Waco Library unveiled its newest instillation to celebrate National Hispanic Heritage month.

The library was packed this morning as many gathered to see the newest additions, that featured leaders involved in the Hispanic community, as well as McLennan County.

Influential individuals who have impacted the community were honored on the wall, as well as a digital information board.

The library also added a rotating digital sign that highlights 15 other Wacoans, giving a new way to explore the city’s Hispanic heritage.

Waco city council member Alice Rodriguez shares how the displays made her “emotional” and that she was appreciative of all the “people who came out to celebrate their lives and their accomplishments”.

Rodriguez hopes to see the Hispanic community continue “coming together and celebrating.”

