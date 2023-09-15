Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market honored as this weeks TFNB Your Bank for Life Charity Champion

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market is thriving as it gets ready to celebrate its 12th anniversary and says it’s an honor to be this weeks TFNB Your Bank for Life Charity Champion.

A Charity Champion is given a free marketing plan along with leadership training.

The Waco Downtown Farmer’s Market operates year-round on Saturday mornings across from the McLennan County Courthouse from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. and boasts the best local agricultural producers and artisan vendors within 150-miles of Waco.

Executive Director Bethel Erickson says she’s not surprised the market has attracted thousands of guests over the years.

“Honestly, I think that Waco was looking for a community gathering space from the get-go. So, we were here before Magnolia and McLane Stadium,” Erickson said. “So, we went through those initial first years and brought the community together and it became even stronger once we started adding in this tourist traffic.”

The original location has around 50 vendors weekly. Thanks to its success, the nonprofit opened a second location on a second day of the week.

The market was strategically opened in East Waco to provide more fresh food options and is called the Bridge Street Farmer’s Market with seasonal evening openings from 5-8 p.m. on Wednesdays at the Bridge Street Plaza starting in September.

Both markets accept SNAP and Double Up Food Bucks, which match all SNAP purchases, year round along with WIC Farmers Marekt Nutrition Program vouchers seasonally.

The idea is to expand the food purchasing power of those with limited resources while supporting local agricultural producers.

For more information you can go to waco downtown farmers market.

