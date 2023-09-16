Advertise
Baylor secures their first win of the season against Long Island

Baylor gets their first win of the year over Long Island, beating them 30-7
Baylor coach Dave Aranda watches from the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA...
Baylor coach Dave Aranda watches from the sideline during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against West Virginia in Morgantown, W.Va., Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022.(Kathleen Batten | AP Photo/Kathleen Batten)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - After an 0-2 start to the season, Baylor looked to get their first win of the season against Long Island University.

Both teams entered the game winless and were desperate for their first victory.

Late in the first quarter, the Bears orchestrated a 92-yard touchdown drive capped off with a 13-yard run by Richard Reese to take a 7-0 lead.

After the Bears entered halftime with a 16-7 lead, a weather delay paused the game for nearly two hours.

Coming out of the delay, Baylor continued to lean on their run game after running the ball 26 times in the first half.

The Bears finished the game running the ball 48 times for 270 yards and punched in 3 touchdowns on the ground.

Sophomore Sawyer Robertson made his second start of the season for Baylor with junior Blake Shapen still out with an injury.

Robertson had a solid performance, putting up 113 yards and 1 touchdown through the air. More importantly Robertson took care of the ball and had no turnovers.

Baylor will have their biggest challenge of the season when #4 Texas comes to Waco next Saturday (9/23).

