Beloved teacher honored at La Vega High School homecoming game

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - La Vega High School honored a beloved teacher who unexpectedly passed away in May at the school’s homecoming game Friday night.

Bill Taverner was a dedicated teacher who taught students about technology and video production and founded ModocMedia at La Vega High.

Lorena and La Vega both honored Taverner by wearing community t-shirts to show support for him, wearing the phrase “Better Together.”

Taverner’s son, Seth, played in the game for Lorena High School and felt support from both teams.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.