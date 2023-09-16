Advertise
Beloved teacher honored at La Vega High School homecoming game

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:40 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - La Vega High School honored a beloved teacher who unexpectedly passed away in May at the school’s homecoming game Friday night.

Bill Taverner was a dedicated teacher who taught students about technology and video production and founded ModocMedia at La Vega High.

Lorena and La Vega both honored Taverner by wearing community t-shirts to show support for him, wearing the phrase “Better Together.”

Taverner’s son, Seth, played in the game for Lorena High School and felt support from both teams.

