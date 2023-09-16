Body recovered from lake at Speegleville park, authorities say

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The body of an 18-year-old man was recovered from the lake at Speegleville park Friday afternoon, according to Keith Guillory with the Waco Fire Department.

Police and fire department officials were at the scene looking for a missing person.

The identity of the man has not been released at this time.

No further information is currently available.

