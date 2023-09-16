Advertise
Candlelight vigil held for Fort Cavazos soldier killed in shooting

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - A balloon release and candlelight vigil were held Friday for a Fort Cavazos soldier that was killed in a deadly shooting.

The event was held at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights.

Valeria Favila was found earlier this month with a gunshot wound on Atlas Avenue. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.

Last week police arrested and charged Angelica Higgins in connection with the deadly shooting.

