Candlelight vigil held for Fort Cavazos soldier killed in shooting
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 11:18 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - A balloon release and candlelight vigil were held Friday for a Fort Cavazos soldier that was killed in a deadly shooting.
The event was held at Carl Levin Park in Harker Heights.
Valeria Favila was found earlier this month with a gunshot wound on Atlas Avenue. She was taken to a hospital where she died from her injuries.
Last week police arrested and charged Angelica Higgins in connection with the deadly shooting.
Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.