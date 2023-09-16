Georgetown police provide information on reports of an abduction

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KWTX) - The Georgetown Police Department have provided information on a report they received Friday of a woman being abducted and dragged into a wooded area.

Officers immediately responded to the scene near the Wolf Ranch area, but were unable to find any of the parties involved.

After reviewing surveillance footage, police say they believe the man and woman know each other.

Police say the video shows the woman being pulled towards a business, not the woods.

Additional video has been found showing the man and woman together after the incident and they do not appear to be fighting, according to police.

Police believe the incident is possibly domestic rather than an abduction attempt.

Neither of the people in the video have been identified by police at this time.

Police say they continue to investigate the incident.

