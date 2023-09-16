Advertise
Volunteers assist with picking up tires found in Lake Belton

In total, close to 100 volunteers came together at Lake Belton to help the community.
By Alex Fulton
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 2:42 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - If you visit Lake Belton, you might be surprised at what you find. Recently, hundreds of tires have emerged due to the historic low lake levels.

Keri Kleypas is among those who are finding some hidden treasures at the lake.

”I’m seeing a lot of construction materials and trying to make it safer for people,” Kleypas said.

She and other volunteers spent their Saturday helping out at the 4th annual Lake Belton Trash Getters cleanup day, picking up trash where water once stood. The annual community-wide event is put on by an organization called the Lake Belton Trash Getters.

As of Saturday, the most recent data shows that right now Lake Belton is only about 56.8% percent full.

”It just brought attention to the fact that it’s a need that needed to be done,” co-founder of Lake Belton Trash Getters Teri Swanson said. “It added fuel to the fire that these people had to clean this up.”

Since KWTX first reported on the hundreds of tires found in the lake, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has now picked up most of them. However Saturday’s volunteers still picked up the few that remained.

Cindy Mask lives in a houseboat on the lake and is concerned about tires being around her home.

”It’s like littering your yard, this is our yard,” Mask said.

Others like Kleypas worry about the wildlife who call the lake home.

”I mean this is where there’s lake life that depends on the ecosystem that’s established naturally,” Kleypas said. “Vehicle tires are not a part of nature.”

In total, close to 100 volunteers came together at Lake Belton to help the community.

”I appreciate organizations like this that put this on to improve upon a not ideal situation,” Kleypas said.

