Weekend starts with rain, ends with sunshine & 90s

We’re not done with rain chances just yet. Another round of scattered showers and storms will be possible into the middle of the day. The best areas to see a soaking rain will be to the southwest. Some storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and a few lightning strikes. Rain chances look highest around 6a-1p before the wave of rain starts to push out to the east. Behind this round of rain, the liquid magic falling from the sky will dry up, for the time being, as drier air filters in. Saturday afternoon brings highs in the low to mid 80s, while Sunday looks quiet but a touch warmer with highs in the low 90s with lots of sunshine.

Sunday’s highs will be warm, climbing to near 90°, but that’s actually close to average for this time of year. High temperatures stay in the low 90s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with chances for rain returning on both Wednesday and Thursday. The best rain chances may stay north of here, but it’s something we will be monitoring in the coming days. After the mid-week rain exists, we’ll warm up a bit more into the low-to-mid 90s with dry conditions for the end of next week. Triple digits look to hold off for now. Hopefully we are done with those for the rest of the year!! There were some signs that a cold front would push through next weekend, but the front may not actually get into the state. We are getting into cold front season, but we’re also not quite at the time yet that these cold fronts will move through with any sort of frequency.

