Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Weekend starts with rain, ends with sunshine & 90s

By Jillian Johnson
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

We’re not done with rain chances just yet. Another round of scattered showers and storms will be possible into the middle of the day. The best areas to see a soaking rain will be to the southwest. Some storms could produce gusty winds, heavy rain, and a few lightning strikes. Rain chances look highest around 6a-1p before the wave of rain starts to push out to the east. Behind this round of rain, the liquid magic falling from the sky will dry up, for the time being, as drier air filters in. Saturday afternoon brings highs in the low to mid 80s, while Sunday looks quiet but a touch warmer with highs in the low 90s with lots of sunshine.

Sunday’s highs will be warm, climbing to near 90°, but that’s actually close to average for this time of year. High temperatures stay in the low 90s Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday with chances for rain returning on both Wednesday and Thursday. The best rain chances may stay north of here, but it’s something we will be monitoring in the coming days. After the mid-week rain exists, we’ll warm up a bit more into the low-to-mid 90s with dry conditions for the end of next week. Triple digits look to hold off for now. Hopefully we are done with those for the rest of the year!! There were some signs that a cold front would push through next weekend, but the front may not actually get into the state. We are getting into cold front season, but we’re also not quite at the time yet that these cold fronts will move through with any sort of frequency.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Waco police release identity of victim in fatal Twin Bridges crash
DPS: Waco man dead in crash involving GMC Yukon near Lorena
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Magnolia home
‘Fixer Uppers’ Chip and Joanna Gaines selling popular Central Texas property
Ardra Robinson
Waco mother of 8 who killed boyfriend ‘to escape abusive relationship’ sentenced to prison

Latest News

fastcast football stadium lights
Weekend starts with rain, ends with sunshine & 90s
fastcast rain drops puddle
Warm & muggy but at least the rain chances remain
fastcast thunderstorm lake clark roofing
Give it up for day two! Day two of high rain chances!
fastcast thunderstorm lake clark roofing
Bulk of the rain for the week comes Thurs - Fri