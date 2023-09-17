Advent Health Center of Central Texas unveils Angel of Hope Statue

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) -Today the Advent Health Center of Central Texas unveiled an angel of hope statue that has a special significance for parents who have lost a child.

Members of the Killeen community waited in anticipation for the reveal of the angel of hope.

The statue was donated by parents who have lost a young child, and similar angels can be found in other parts of the state and country.

The angel signifies the hope parents can hold on to while they grieve for their young child.

Alyssa Akins Fee, who donated the angel for the statue, says she hopes that she created “a place where people who have lost children of all ages can come together.”

The statue is located near the surgical wing of the health center and will be available for anyone who needs a visit.

