Central Texas family raising money to bring son home to say final goodbye to grandfather

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 16, 2023 at 7:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - One college freshman who left Texas to pursue his academic career in Ohio is trying to return home to say a final goodbye to his grandfather after he became seriously ill.

On Aug. 3, Chilton ISD graduate Steven Randolph arrived in Bluffton University in Ohio to play football on a four-year scholarship.

Randolph was very close to his grandfather, David Munday, who suddenly fell ill from sepsis on Sept. 12 and passed away two days later.

Without a way for Randolph to get home, his family started a GoFundMe to get him on a bus from Ohio to Dallas to say a final goodbye.

A close friend of Randolph gave him a bus ticket to get him home.

The family is still collecting money through the GoFundMe to pay back Randolph’s friend.

Anyone who would like to donate can do so here.

