Nice workweek, but a little warmer

Possibly some rain returning by the middle of the week
By Brady Taylor
Updated: 1 hour ago
The sunny skies we have seen for Sunday will stick around as we head into your Monday. The clear skies overnight, along with low humidity rates, will allow temperatures to cool down into the mid-60s to start Monday morning. Temperatures will quickly warm into the low-90s by Monday afternoon. We will stay in the low-to-mid 90s most of the workweek, which is slightly warmer than normal, but overall much better than where we were most of the summer.

Our next shot for rain arrives Wednesday and Thursday. As of now the rain potential doesn’t look all that great, as the best rain chances will likely stay to our north.

