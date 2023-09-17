Suspect arrested after stabbing at Round Rock Taco Cabana
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - The Round Rock Police Department have arrested a suspect involved with a stabbing that happened at a Taco Cabana Sunday morning.
Officers responded to the Taco Cabana located at 4400 East Palm Valley Boulevard at around 9:35 a.m.
Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect has been arrested.
There is no threat to the public, according to police.
