Suspect arrested after stabbing at Round Rock Taco Cabana

ROUND ROCK, Texas (KWTX) - The Round Rock Police Department have arrested a suspect involved with a stabbing that happened at a Taco Cabana Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the Taco Cabana located at 4400 East Palm Valley Boulevard at around 9:35 a.m.

Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the suspect has been arrested.

There is no threat to the public, according to police.

