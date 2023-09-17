Advertise
Be Remarkable
Texas Summer Fun
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas Border Patrol agents seize over 4,000 pounds of marijuana

Packages containing 4,466 pounds of marijuana seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.
Packages containing 4,466 pounds of marijuana seized by CBP officers at World Trade Bridge.(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Joe Ashley
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized over 4,000 pounds of marijuana in a single stop on Thursday.

The seizure happened on Sept. 14 when a CBP officers referred a Freightliner tractor trailer for a second inspection.

During the inspection, CBP officers found 177 packages containing a total of 4,466 pounds of alleged marijuana in the trailer.

The estimated street value of the narcotics is $9,904,204, according to U.S. CBP

CBP seized the narcotics and Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
DPS: Waco man dead in crash involving GMC Yukon near Lorena
Ardra Robinson
Waco mother of 8 who killed boyfriend ‘to escape abusive relationship’ sentenced to prison
Waco police release identity of victim in fatal Twin Bridges crash
Cristina Marie Marsh, 28
West woman who had sex with man in front of girl found guilty

Latest News

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb is tackled by New York Jets safety Tony Adams and...
Prescott has 2 TDs, Wilson 3 picks in 1st start after Rodgers injury as Cowboys beat Jets 30-10
Suspect arrested after stabbing at Round Rock Taco Cabana
Hundreds of walkers, including groups from Baylor University, McLennan Community College and...
Walk for the Homeless provides introduction to Waco resources for homeless community
Angel of Hope Statue that was unveiled near the surgery wing of the Advent Health Center of...
Advent Health Center of Central Texas unveils Angel of Hope Statue