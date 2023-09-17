Texas Border Patrol agents seizer over 4,000 pounds of marijuana
Published: Sep. 17, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized over 4,000 pounds of marijuana in a single stop on Thursday.
The seizure happened on Sept. 14 when a CBP officers referred a Freightliner tractor trailer for a second inspection.
During the inspection, CBP officers found 177 packages containing a total of 4,466 pounds of alleged marijuana in the trailer.
The estimated street value of the narcotics is $9,904,204, according to U.S. CBP
CBP seized the narcotics and Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the incident.
