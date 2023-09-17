Texas Border Patrol agents seizer over 4,000 pounds of marijuana

LAREDO, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) and Office of Field Operations officers assigned to the World Trade Bridge seized over 4,000 pounds of marijuana in a single stop on Thursday.

The seizure happened on Sept. 14 when a CBP officers referred a Freightliner tractor trailer for a second inspection.

During the inspection, CBP officers found 177 packages containing a total of 4,466 pounds of alleged marijuana in the trailer.

The estimated street value of the narcotics is $9,904,204, according to U.S. CBP

CBP seized the narcotics and Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating the incident.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.