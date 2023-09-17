Warmer and drier weather returns for the new week

We had another round of much needed rain across Central Texas Saturday. As those chances came to an end, we’re expecting to see our temperatures warm back up and get into another streak of mostly rain-free conditions heading into the new week. We had multiple rounds of rain move through our area last week. Rain totals were beneficial but sadly not drought ending. Totals mostly ranged from 1″ to 3″ with isolated higher amounts around 4″ to 9″. (For a look at rain totals across Central Texas from Tuesday 9/12 through Saturday 9/16 scroll to the bottom of the article.)

Saturday’s rain chances were brought to us by a cold front. Drier air has been working its way in from the north, which will put an end to rain for the rest of the weekend and also finally lower humidity levels. Your Sunday will be a warm but overall pleasant day. This morning features comfortable temperatures in the mid 60s to around 70°. A little breeze out of the north can be expected today with lots of sunshine and highs in the upper 80s to low 90s - Which is very normal for this time of the year. You’ll definitely be able to notice the lower humidity today too! As far as the new work week goes, we’re expecting very little change in our temperatures with increasing humidity levels. Mornings Monday through the weekend look to start out in the upper 60s and low 70s. Afternoons will be warmer this week too and will be a little above average for this time of year. Monday through the weekend - Look for highs in the upper 80s to near the mid 90s across Central Texas.

Forecast models are having a hard time agreeing on if/when we’ll see rain next week. Overall we’re going to be under the influence of a ridge of high-pressure which looks to keep most of Central Texas warm and rain-free for most of the week. We could see a few upper level disturbances move in from the north by the middle of the week - But with not a lot of moisture to work with, our rain coverage looks limited and only around 20-30%. We’ll continue to watch models closely to see if rain chances need to be bumped up. We may see isolated rain chances continue into next weekend too. For now - Expect the slightly above-normal temperature trend and minimal rain chances to be the main story for the new week.

Rain Totals from Tuesday 9/12 - Saturday 9/16 2023 (KWTX)

