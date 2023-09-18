Advertise
Bear at Disney World causes closures at Magic Kingdom

FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023,...
FILE - The Cinderella Castle is seen at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World, July 14, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)(AP)
By Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - A real black bear spotted in a tree at Walt Disney World on Monday caused parts of the Magic Kingdom park to be closed to the public, according to multiple reports.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said the animal was spotted near the Big Thunder Mountain Railroad in Frontierland, according to WKMG.

According to NBC News, a commission spokesperson said the bear was likely in search of food before going into hibernation.

Several nearby attractions in the park were closed, including the Hall of Presidents and A Pirate’s Adventure - Treasures of the Seven Seas.

