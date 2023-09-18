Advertise
Central Texas 9-year-old almost abducted, police searching for suspect

By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Texas (KWTX) -The Georgetown Police Department is investigating an attempted child abduction that occurred Monday.

The subject reportedly knocked at the door of a residence in the 3100 block of Northwest Blvd, where the door was answered by a 9-year-old girl.

According to police, the man grabbed the child and carried her off from the residence. At some point, the male let her go and then ran off into the woods near the Whisper Oaks/Northwest Blvd area.

The subject is described as a Black man with a large build, between 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall, and was last seen wearing a ball cap, long sleeve black shirt, gray sweatpants and an unknown tattoo on one of his arms.

“The 9-year-old is okay and Patrol and Detectives are working the scene. All of this information is preliminary and subject to change,” said police.

Due to the serious nature of the incident, we are informing the public as quickly as information is received.

If you have any information, please do not hesitate to contact us at (512) 930-3510.

