Driver sent to hospital after pickup truck clips corner of Bryan home

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The driver of a pickup truck was sent to a hospital on Monday after the vehicle left the roadway and hit a home.

It happened just after noon in the 4200 block of Carter Creek Parkway between E 29th Street and Glenn Oaks Drive.

Several people stopped to help the driver before medics and police arrived.

The damage to the home was isolated to only one corner and the pickup truck was hauling a flatbed trailer at the time of the collision.

Police say the driver suffered a medical incident prior to the crash.

