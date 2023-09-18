Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

First painting from Bob Ross show ‘The Joy of Painting’ listed for $10 million

The owner of an art gallery selling the first painting broadcast on Bob Ross' show said it is the rookie card of the artist. (SOURCE: KARE)
By KARE staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 6:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (KARE) – A painting from the very first episode of Bob Ross’ “The Joy of Painting” has been listed for nearly $10 million.

Minnesota-based gallery Modern Artifact is selling the original oil painting titled “A Walk in the Woods.”

The painting bears Ross’ signature in the bottom left corner.

The artist painted it live on air in January 1983.

Ryan Nelson, the owner of Modern Artifact, said the painting has made a huge cultural impact.

“This painting right here is the most important painting, you could call it the rookie card of Bob Ross,” he said. “This is the painting painted on Season One, Episode One.”

The current owner said he bought it earlier this year from a PBS volunteer who was there during the filming.

The volunteer said she bought it at the station fundraising auction just months after it was painted.

After the first episode premiered, the show went on for another 400 plus episodes and into the cultural zeitgeist.

The owner said that even though he listed it for sale, he’s in no rush to part with it.

He said he would like to share it with a museum or traveling exhibit.

Copyright 2023 KARE via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Ardra Robinson
Waco mother of 8 who killed boyfriend ‘to escape abusive relationship’ sentenced to prison
Waco police identify body recovered from lake at Speegleville park, authorities say
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Cristina Marie Marsh, 28
West woman who had sex with man in front of girl found guilty

Latest News

A man died while on his way to celebrate his daughter's birthday when strong winds caused a...
Man killed on the way to celebrate daughter’s 5th birthday after tree falls on vehicle during Hurricane Lee
Police said the incident was reported around 2:40 p.m. at a day care facility in the Bronx.
Kilogram of fentanyl found in NYC day care center where 1-year-old boy died of apparent overdose
The Helena Police Department is investigating a road rage incident in Shelby County that...
Man stabbed during road rage incident with couple delivering food in Alabama
This booking photo provided by the Fulton County Sheriff's Office shows Jeffrey Clark on...
Ex-DOJ official Jeffrey Clark acted within scope of official duties in Georgia case, his lawyer says
The partnership between The Shepherd's Heart and the Renewal Outreach Center in Marlin first...
Mobile food distribution center in Marlin closes due to shortage of volunteers