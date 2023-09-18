Groesbeck ISD Washington High School named historical marker

GROESBECK, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Historical Commission unveiled a historic marker in Groesbeck Saturday.

The Limestone County Historical Commission announced the marker was made at the Washington High School, originally built in 1957 for African-American students in Groesbeck ISD.

After integration, the school became Groesbeck Junior High and served that purpose until 1989.

It then became Enge-Washington Intermediate School in 1989, after two principals of Washington High School, Nelson Washington and Elwood Enge.

The new intermediate school was completed in 2011, and most of the old school was demolished in 2018.

