Killeen Police ask for public’s help in identifying suspects

KILLEEN, Texas (KWTX) - Detectives with the Killeen Police Department need the community’s assistance in identifying two men in connection to shots fired in the air at a residence.

Two men at 4:00 p.m. July 22 approached a homeowner demanding to speak with someone who did not live at the residence

According to police, the homeowner informed them they did not know the individual they were looking for. The two men entered their vehicle and discharged a gun, firing several rounds into the air as they drove away.

As they drove away, they discharged a gun, firing several rounds into the air.

The first suspect is described as a Black man and was last seen wearing a lime green doo rag, black pants, and black tennis shoes.

The second suspect is described as a Black man and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, yellow shorts, and black slides.

The vehicle is described to be a gray 4-door sedan.

The vehicle is described to be a gray 4-door sedan. (Bell County Crime Stoppers)

If anyone has any information or may have seen anything when this incident occurred, call the Bell County Crime Stoppers at 254-526-TIPS (8477) or go online at www.bellcountycrimestoppers.com. You can also download the P3Tips App for IOS or Android and give an anonymous tip. All information is confidential and anonymous and if your tip leads to the arrest of the person(s) responsible, you could be eligible to receive a reward up to $1,000 in cash.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.