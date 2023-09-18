Last (official) week of summer is a warm one

Fall weather really isn’t the forecast this week - summer’s stronghold on us continues. It was a nice taste of Fall last week with the rain and cooler weather, but this week will be much quieter. We will have a lot more sunshine and high temperatures will be a bit above average every day this week, in the low to mid 90s. That beats triple-digit highs, for sure, but it’s a few degrees warmer than what we average for this time of year. High pressure remains dominate this week which gives us the warmer & sunny days. There will be some rain chances riding along the outer bands of the high which may get close to our area a couple of times this week. Storm chances look highest to our north, but there could be one or two stronger/severe storms this week for a few spots in Central Texas.

Unfortunately we don’t get to keep the low humidity for much longer. In fact, breezy south winds pull up moisture levels all week. We will start our day in the upper 60s tomorrow and the rest of the mornings this week feature a starting temperature in the low 70s. Heat and humidity build this week and highs are warming back into the mid 90s for a majority of the week. We’ll be on the look out for a few storms from the north to attempt to creep in Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon. Mid-week storms could contain gusty winds and hail, but we’re expecting most of our area to stay dry with storms staying to the north.

We are tracking a cold front for this weekend. The front itself likely pushes through slowly Saturday and Sunday bringing us a 20% chance of rain both days. Saturday is more likely to be the rainier of the weekend days, but coverage of the rain should stay sparse. Although the front pushes through the area, we’ll still have warmer air in place until Monday. Highs in the low-to-mid 90s Saturday and Sunday will drop to near 90° on Monday and then into the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances may hang around through next Wednesday.

