Rain chances slim, but temperatures won’t be too too warm

Although we still do desperately need rain across the entire area, it’ll be nice to get a bit of a break for a few days and especially because the sunny conditions returning won’t mark the return of triple-digit temperatures. Highs will be a bit above average every day this week, but we’ll take low-to-mid 90s over consistent triple-digits any day! Temperatures this morning are among the coldest that they’ve been in over three months! We’re starting out with morning lows in the low-to-mid 60s but abundant sunshine will boost late-day highs into the low-to-mid 90s. Sure, it’ll get a bit hot this afternoon, but the majority of the day will feature phenomenal weather. Today, however, is likely the last day with morning lows close to 60° for the foreseeable future. South winds will return this afternoon and remain in place every day, gusting to between 20 and 25 MPH, through the weekend. Gusty south winds will pull humidity in and morning lows will start out in the upper 60s and low 70s every day.

The rest of the work week features pretty quiet weather, just like today, but with with some low rain chances returning mid-week. Highs Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday will warm into the low-to-mid 90s every day, but we’ll be on the look out for a few storms from the north to attempt to creep in Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon. Mid-week storms could contain gusty winds and hail, but we’re expecting most of our area to stay dry with storms staying to the north. A cold front is set to move through the area and stall out around Central and South Texas this weekend into next week. The front itself likely pushes through slowly Saturday and Sunday bringing us a 20% chance of rain both days. Saturday is more likely to be the rainier of the weekend days, but coverage of the rain should stay sparse. Although the front pushes through the area, we’ll still have warmer air in place until Monday. Highs in the low-to-mid 90s Saturday and Sunday will drop to near 90° on Monday and then into the upper 80s Tuesday and Wednesday. Rain chances may hang around through next Wednesday.

