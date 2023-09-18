Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Robertson County Crime Stoppers offering reward for three wanted people

If your information leads to an arrest you could receive a $1,000 reward.
Shawntee Robinson, Keonna Wells and Jerry Wilborn are wanted in connection to three unrelated...
Shawntee Robinson, Keonna Wells and Jerry Wilborn are wanted in connection to three unrelated cases.(Mugshots provided by Robertson County Sheriff's Office)
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBERTSON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Robertson County Crime Stoppers are offering a reward for three wanted people.

Shawntee Robinson, Keonna Wells, and Jerry Wilborn are wanted in connection to three unrelated cases.

Robinson is wanted by multiple agencies for incidents including assault causing bodily injury, engaging in organized crime, theft of a firearm, riot participation, and probation violation.

Wells is wanted for aggravated robbery, interference with an emergency call, endangering a child, and engaging in organized criminal activity.

Wilborn is wanted for a robbery that happened in 2018. He is also wanted on an evading charge.

All three were last seen in the Hearne area. If you have information that leads to the arrest of Robinson, Wells, or Wilborn, call 800-299-0191.

You could receive a $1,000 reward.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Ardra Robinson
Waco mother of 8 who killed boyfriend ‘to escape abusive relationship’ sentenced to prison
Waco police identify body recovered from lake at Speegleville park, authorities say
Cristina Marie Marsh, 28
West woman who had sex with man in front of girl found guilty
DPS: Waco man dead in crash involving GMC Yukon near Lorena

Latest News

KWTX Salutes National Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting Larry Perez, longtime Waco radio...
National Hispanic Heritage Month - Larry Perez
"We couldn't do it even if we tried!" Woman who catches football kick in passing car shares...
“We couldn’t do it even if we tried!” Woman who catches football kick in passing car shares story of now viral video
KWTX@4: Be Awesome Now to host FUNraising Pickleball Tournament September 22nd-23rd. - 9.18.23
KWTX@4: Be Awesome Now to host FUNraising Pickleball Tournament September 22nd-23rd. - 9.18.23
Woman who catches football kick in passing car shares story of now viral video.
KWTX@4: Youth Connection presents 'Down on the Bayou' fundraiser Friday, September 22nd. -...
KWTX@4: Youth Connection presents 'Down on the Bayou' fundraiser Friday, September 22nd. - 9.18.23