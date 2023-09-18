Advertise
Temple home fire caused by ‘combustible substance’

A Temple home caught on fire after a combustible substance was found in a plastic bucket with rags, according to Temple Fire and Rescue.(Temple Fire and Rescue.)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 10:16 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A Temple home caught on fire after a combustible substance was found in a plastic bucket with rags, according to Temple Fire and Rescue.

Firefighters were dispatched Sept. 18 to the 804 block of North 13th Street, where crews found smoke coming from the attic of the home.

Crews found the home to be vacant, and under construction.

According to Temple Fire and Rescue, a defensive attack was made to knock down the flames from outside and protect adjacent exposures.

The fire was quickly brought under control and crews reentered the structure to extinguish the remaining hot spots.

An Investigation revealed the cause of the fire to be a plastic bucket containing several rags that had contained a combustible substance.

“This was later confirmed by the homeowner, who mentioned that he had been staining the wood floors, and left the used items in a bucket, unaware that they could combust,” said Santos Soto, Temple Fire and Rescue Spokesman.

No injuries were reported in this incident.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

