Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Texas Lt. Gov. requests special audit on cost of Paxton impeachment trial

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick(Texas Tribune)
By S.E. JENKINS
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick is requesting a special audit on the total cost of the impeachment trial of Attorney General Ken Paxton.

Patrick announced Monday he sent a letter to the State Auditor requesting the audit. Paxton was acquitted Saturday and reinstated.

The Lt. Gov. said he wants to determine the absolute cost to the state from the time preparations began to the conclusion of the trial.

After the trial concluded Saturday, Patrick said he planned to call for “a full audit of all taxpayer money spent by the House from the beginning of their investigation in March to the final bill they get from their lawyers.”

The audit is to include the total amount of financial expenditures, encumbrances and future unpaid obligations by the Texas House of Representatives, the Texas Senate, and all other legislative entities for the time period beginning March 1, 2023, through October 15, 2023.

“We will provide our cost that was forced on us by the House impeachment,” Patrick said Saturday.

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Most Read

When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Ardra Robinson
Waco mother of 8 who killed boyfriend ‘to escape abusive relationship’ sentenced to prison
Waco police identify body recovered from lake at Speegleville park, authorities say
Cristina Marie Marsh, 28
West woman who had sex with man in front of girl found guilty
DPS: Waco man dead in crash involving GMC Yukon near Lorena

Latest News

Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
Baylor University
Baylor settles Title IX lawsuits with 15 sexual assault victims
Paxton and Trump have long been closely aligned, with the Texas attorney general leading a...
Donald Trump claims credit for saving Ken Paxton
It happened just after noon in the 4200 block of Carter Creek Parkway between E 29th Street and...
Driver sent to hospital after pickup truck clips corner of Bryan home