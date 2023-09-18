Waco police searching for missing 53-year-old man
Published: Sep. 18, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Waco man.
Timothy Barnett, 53, was last seen in the 2200 Block of McFerrin Avenue.
He is described as being 6 feet 6 inches tall, approximately 220 pounds with brown hair, and brown eyes, and wears glasses.
Anyone with information is to call 9-1-1 the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.
