Waco police searching for missing 53-year-old man

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco Police Department is asking for the public’s help in their search for a missing Waco man.

Timothy Barnett, 53, was last seen in the 2200 Block of McFerrin Avenue.

He is described as being 6 feet 6 inches tall, approximately 220 pounds with brown hair, and brown eyes, and wears glasses.

Anyone with information is to call 9-1-1 the Waco Police Department at 254-750-7500.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.