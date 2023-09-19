Advertise
Border Patrol officers seize $7.1 million in cocaine, heroin

Packages containing 326 pounds of cocaine and packages containing 12 pounds of heroin
Packages containing 326 pounds of cocaine and packages containing 12 pounds of heroin(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Angela Bonilla
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHARR, Texas (KWTX) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection has seized $7.1 million in cocaine and heroin at the Pharr International Bridge.

The first seizure occurred Sept. 12 at the Pharr International Bridge, when a CBP officer referred a 1996 Freightliner tractor-trailer hauling an empty trailer for secondary inspection.

CBP officers utilizing a non-intrusive inspection system scan and CBP canines discovered 84 packages containing a total of nearly 193 pounds of alleged cocaine within the trailer with a street value of $2,575,650.

“Our CBP officers continue to make steady strides advancing our border security mission as evidenced by these two significant narcotics seizures in the cargo environment totaling $7.1 million in street value,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “We remain committed to keeping our communities safe from hard narcotics while facilitating lawful trade and travel.”

The second seizure occurred the same day at the same bridge when CBP officers referred a 2016 Freightliner tractor hauling a shipment of plastic bags for a secondary inspection.

Following a thorough examination, CBP officers discovered hidden within the trailer 120 packages containing a total of 326 pounds of cocaine valued at $4,356,528 and five packages containing a total of 12 pounds of heroin valued at $232,534.

Homeland Security Investigations special agents are investigating both seizures.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

