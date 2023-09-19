Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Brazos County jury sentences College Station man to life in prison for murder

Luis Solis used a bat to kill his roommate in 2019.
Luis Leonardo Solis
Luis Leonardo Solis(Mug shot provided by Brazos County Detention Center)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A 29-year-old College Station man has been sentenced to life in prison following the 2019 murder of his roommate.

Luis Solis was sentenced on Monday for the brutal beating death of Osiel Benitez-Herrera, 30, with a baseball bat.

The deadly attack occurred in May 2019 at the Woodway Mobile Home Park on Texas Avenue in College Station.

“The jury’s swift verdict of guilty and a life sentence sends a clear message that this type of senseless violence will not be accepted in our community,” said Assistant District Attorneys Kristin Burns and Gretchen Helmuth.

Copyright 2023 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Ardra Robinson
Waco mother of 8 who killed boyfriend ‘to escape abusive relationship’ sentenced to prison
Waco police identify body recovered from lake at Speegleville park, authorities say

Latest News

Representatives from nearly 60 businesses worked together in groups to come up with ideas of...
Waco Chamber of Commerce event explores how businesses can use ChatGPT
Application to become a registered voter
National Voter Registration Day begins election season
Waco tagline
New tagline, logo presented to Waco City Council
Burn ban reinstated in Bell County
KWTX News 10 at Six
Waco Chamber of Commerce event discusses pros, cons of businesses using ChatGPT