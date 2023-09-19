Advertise
Burn ban reinstated in Bell County

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 15, 2023 at 4:55 PM CDT
BELTON, Texas (KWTX) - The Bell County Commissioners Court has voted to reinstate the burn ban countywide and will expire Oct. 2.

The Commissioners Court voted on the issue during their meeting on Sept. 18 after originally uplifting it on Sept. 15.

The previous decision was made after parts of Bell County received more than one inch of rain over the past three days.

The Court will continue to monitor the weather conditions for the next few days and will consider the status of the burn ban, according to the Bell County Fire Marshall.

Violation of the Burn Ban is a Class C Misdemeanor, punishable by a fine of up to $500.

Citizens are urged to use extreme caution and responsible judgment.

