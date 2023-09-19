Waco Chamber of Commerce event explores how businesses can use ChatGPT

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Waco business owners spent their Tuesday learning how to make running their businesses more efficient, all through ChatGPT.

ChatGPT is a form of artificial intelligence where the user can simply type in some instructions and ChatGPT will do whatever it is told.

The Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce hosted their monthly Business PowerHour luncheon and this month’s topic was “Managing AI chatbots like ChatGPT in the workplace.”

It was all led by Elaine Botello, a local business owner who already uses ChatGPT to write letters to clients and sort through data.

”ChatGPT can do a lot,” Botello said. “It can do programming for you, it can give you advertising ideas for your business.”

James Eisenhour asked ChatGPT to create an imaginary business plan for his employer, Jag Aviation.

“One of the worst things for an aspiring business owner is generating a business plan, and with a few phrases I was able to generate a 11 bullet point business plan,” Eisenhour said.

He and representatives from nearly 60 businesses worked together in groups to come up with ideas of tasks necessary to run a business and then asked ChatGPT to complete those tasks. Some even used ChatGPT to create an in-depth social media marketing plan.

But the business owners quickly learned that ChatGPT isn’t always full proof. Some noticed that the responses aren’t always correct. Botello recommends double checking grammar before putting out anything written by ChatGPT.

”Everything has to be double checked,” Botello said. “The responses have to be double checked. It isn’t perfect.”

Eisenhour also left with a greater knowledge on how to run Jag Aviation’s social media accounts, with a little help from ChatGPT.

”One of the most difficult things with running our social media is coming up with ideas on what to post,” Eisenhour said. “What should our two week plan be?”

Botello said that another disadvantage of ChatGPT is that it sometimes lacks that personal connection with its writing. She added that we’re still a long ways off from artificial intelligence totally replacing the workforce.

