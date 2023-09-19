Advertise
Charges dropped in sexual assault case involving former Fort Cavazos Colonel

Col. Jon Meredith
Col. Jon Meredith(Fort Cavazos)
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
FORT CAVAZOS, Texas (KWTX) - Charges against former Fort Cavazos Col. Jon Meredith have been withdrawn and dismissed by the Commanding General of III Armored Corps, according to LTC Tania P. Donovan with Public Affairs.

The Commanding General LTG Sean C. Bernabe dismissed Charge I and its two specifications, violations of Article 120, UMCJ of abusive sexual contact on Sept. 11

The remaining charge is two specifications of Conduct Unbecoming an Officer and a Gentleman, in violation of Article 133, UCMJ.

“The decision was based on an assessment of multiple factors including a careful consideration of the current evidence, the interests of justice, input from the alleged victim, and preservation of good order and discipline,” said Donovan.

The decision was made in coordination and consultation with the Office of Special Trial Counsel and included an assessment by an OSTC civilian expert who is a seasoned prosecutor with decades of experience prosecuting sexual assault in the civilian criminal justice system.

“III Armored Corps is committed to achieving the highest standard of justice in this and every case for all parties,” said Donovan.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

