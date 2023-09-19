Advertise
Convicted murderer Billy Chemirmir killed in prison, officials say

FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022,...
FILE - Accused serial killer Billy Chemirmir looks back during his retrial on April 25, 2022, at Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas. A man who has been charged with killing 22 women in the Dallas area is set to go on trial in the death of an 87-year-old woman. Billy Chemirmir's capital murder trial in the death of Mary Brooks is scheduled to begin Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Dallas.(Shafkat Anowar/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool, File)
By CBS TEXAS STAFF
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT
DALLAS COUNTY (CBSNewsTexas.com) – Convicted murderer Billy Chemirmir was killed in prison this morning, a spokesperson for the Dallas County District Attorney’s Office told CBS News Texas’s Andrea Lucia.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said he was found dead in his cell at the Coffield Unit in Tennessee Colony.

TDCJ says his cellmate, who is also serving a sentence for murder, was identified as the person who killed him.

Chemirmir was suspected of killing more than two dozen elderly victims across Dallas and Collin counties. He would also take the jewelry of his victims and sell it for cash.

In October 2022, a Dallas jury found Chemirmir guilty of capital murder in the death of 87-year-old Mary Brooks.

Top Stories00:2901:30Texas Rangers to host voter registration event during gameagainst Red Sox

He was sentenced to life in prison without parole in April 2022 after a jury found him guilty in the smothering death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris.

Last month, Collin County District Attorney Greg Willis decided not to pursue the death penalty in 11 of the cases there.

