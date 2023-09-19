Advertise
National Voter Registration Day begins election season

Application to become a registered voter
By Jessica Rajkumar
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) -September 19th is national voter registration day, and many organizations are raising awareness for voting.

While the upcoming election on November 7th does not decide the next president, it is equally as important.

Voters can decide on constitutional propositions that may become law in Texas, so various organizations are pushing the community to vote.

McLennan County Democratic Party Chairman Mark Hays notes how constitutional elections “aren’t as exciting to people as live candidates, but they are very important.”

Democrats and republicans alike agree that voting the most common way to change your community.

Patty O’Day with the Republican Party of McLennan County emphasizes how voting is “not just your right to vote it is your duty.”

For more information on how you can register, click here.

