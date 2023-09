WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Waco City Council was presented with a new city logo and tagline at the city council meeting Tuesday.

The newly presented tagline stated “Waco, a city to believe in.”

The communications team also presented a refresh to the city’s logo.

refreshed logo (City of Waco)

