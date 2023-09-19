Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Storms north tonight; much warmer/windy Wed & Thursday

By Camille Hoxworth
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

While storms should stay to the north, we’ll have to keep an eye on storms after sunset tonight that could creep into our area. If we see any rain, it would be between 9 PM and around 1 AM. If storms hang on and dissipate slower than anticipated, they could potentially bring gusty winds and some small hail in the northern and western counties in Central Texas. We are expecting the storms to dissipate but stray showers could linger through the sunrise hours.

Highs stay stuck in the mid-90s through Saturday, which is the first day of Fall, but an approaching front Sunday could bring us rain to close the weekend and start the work week. We could even see a few spots west of I-35 get close to 100 Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Ouch!

The front in question was set to move through the area Saturday, but the front now looks more likely to arrive Sunday bringing us scattered showers and storms. Severe weather threat is low at this time. The front pushes through the area and stalls to our south, but we’ll still have a rain chance hanging around Monday too. The temperature drop behind the front isn’t going to be too noticeable as we’ll stay in the upper 80s and low 90s.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Ardra Robinson
Waco mother of 8 who killed boyfriend ‘to escape abusive relationship’ sentenced to prison
Waco police identify body recovered from lake at Speegleville park, authorities say

Latest News

FastCast
We’ll keep a watchful eye on storms to our north tonight
FastCast
Last (official) week of summer is a warm one
fastcast blowing vegetation Clark Roofing
Rain chances slim, but temperatures won’t be too too warm
FastCast
Nice workweek, but a little warmer