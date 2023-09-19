Storms north tonight; much warmer/windy Wed & Thursday

While storms should stay to the north, we’ll have to keep an eye on storms after sunset tonight that could creep into our area. If we see any rain, it would be between 9 PM and around 1 AM. If storms hang on and dissipate slower than anticipated, they could potentially bring gusty winds and some small hail in the northern and western counties in Central Texas. We are expecting the storms to dissipate but stray showers could linger through the sunrise hours.

Highs stay stuck in the mid-90s through Saturday, which is the first day of Fall, but an approaching front Sunday could bring us rain to close the weekend and start the work week. We could even see a few spots west of I-35 get close to 100 Wednesday and Thursday afternoons. Ouch!

The front in question was set to move through the area Saturday, but the front now looks more likely to arrive Sunday bringing us scattered showers and storms. Severe weather threat is low at this time. The front pushes through the area and stalls to our south, but we’ll still have a rain chance hanging around Monday too. The temperature drop behind the front isn’t going to be too noticeable as we’ll stay in the upper 80s and low 90s.

