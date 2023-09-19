Advertise
Be Remarkable
Hispanic Heritage
Restaurant Report Card
Tell Me Something Good
Legal Minute
Minuto Legal

Superwoman brings cats back to life and into homes

This week's Be Remarkable takes us to Waco where a superwoman is coming to the rescue, fostering hundreds of cats back to life and into homes.
By Pete Sousa
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

This week’s Be Remarkable takes us to Waco where a superwoman is coming to the rescue, fostering hundreds of cats back to life and into homes.

“And so every day, you know, I just get up and I see the request, I see the need and I just do it. And sometimes it’s hard. Sometimes you know, it’s hard. Sometimes I want to give up, but I can’t because I know they need me. So that’s what keeps me going,” Madison Ohler, Be Remarkable Winner.

Maddison Ohler goes above and beyond the call of duty for animal rescue, specifically cats.  She does it under her own roof and she certainly doesn’t discriminate.

“We specialize a lot in cats with disabilities. So paralyzed or, you know, they’re blind or they just have some sort of genetic issue that we have. We work with that a lot,” Madison Ohler, Be Remarkable Winner.

Sharing the mission to save these loveable animals and the space where they’re saved with Madison, her husband Erik couldn’t pass up an opportunity to nominate her for the Be Remarkable Award.

“And when you get the call and you’re at your max, that’s hard to add. One more, one more. So and she’s always going to do it,” Erik Anderson, Nominator.

“And this is important for value for us is that doing remarkable things went above and beyond the fact that you’re here remarking about you said, we just want to donate to your cause. Wow, You you donate $500 for your storage, whatever your needs, all that space and neuter you and hopefully we’ll be able to get the word out as well as sure,” Claudia Yanez, Daniel Stark Injury Lawyers.

If you know of a Remarkable person, nominate them at www.kwtx.com/BeRemarkable.

Most Read

Kelly Kolleen Horton, 60, has been arrested for theft of greater than $300,000, a first-degree...
Texas woman arrested for embezzeling nearly $800K
When Oliver Anthony heard about the ticket prices, he was upset and told people not to buy any...
Oliver Anthony cancels show because ticket prices were too high: ‘Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket’
Ardra Robinson
Waco mother of 8 who killed boyfriend ‘to escape abusive relationship’ sentenced to prison
Even after getting new info, Tesla hadn’t restored the supercharging feature and they hadn’t...
Tesla blocks woman from charging her car
Waco police identify body recovered from lake at Speegleville park, authorities say

Latest News

This week's Be Remarkable takes us to Waco where a superwoman is coming to the rescue,...
Superwoman brings cats back to life and into homes
KWTX Salutes National Hispanic Heritage Month by highlighting Larry Perez, longtime Waco radio...
National Hispanic Heritage Month - Larry Perez
National Hispanic Heritage Month - Larry Perez
This week's Be Remarkable takes us to Waco, where a man's living testimony is lighting the way...
Waco man’s living testimony lights way to help others