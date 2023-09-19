Superwoman brings cats back to life and into homes

This week’s Be Remarkable takes us to Waco where a superwoman is coming to the rescue, fostering hundreds of cats back to life and into homes.

“And so every day, you know, I just get up and I see the request, I see the need and I just do it. And sometimes it’s hard. Sometimes you know, it’s hard. Sometimes I want to give up, but I can’t because I know they need me. So that’s what keeps me going,” Madison Ohler, Be Remarkable Winner.

Maddison Ohler goes above and beyond the call of duty for animal rescue, specifically cats. She does it under her own roof and she certainly doesn’t discriminate.

“We specialize a lot in cats with disabilities. So paralyzed or, you know, they’re blind or they just have some sort of genetic issue that we have. We work with that a lot,” Madison Ohler, Be Remarkable Winner.

Sharing the mission to save these loveable animals and the space where they’re saved with Madison, her husband Erik couldn’t pass up an opportunity to nominate her for the Be Remarkable Award.

“And when you get the call and you’re at your max, that’s hard to add. One more, one more. So and she’s always going to do it,” Erik Anderson, Nominator.

