WATCH: Florida Sheriff’s officers rescue boaters

By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BEER CAN ISLAND, Flor. (KWTX) - Ten people were rescued by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office after their boat started to take on water near Beer Can Island, on Florida’s Gulf Coast, the HCSO said.

The sheriff’s aviation unit located the boat, with six people on it, and indicated the precise location to the marine unit, which came to the rescue of the boaters.

The units also rescued four additional boaters who had taken refuge on the shore, the HCSO said.

The footage shows the boaters waving at the aviation unit, and the sheriff’s rescue boat coming up beside their boat to assist them.

The bodycam footage shows part of the rescue operation.

The second part of the footage shows four additional people stranded on the rocky shore of the island. Additional bodycam footage shows them getting to safety on the rescue boat.

“A day on the water can be unpredictable, which is why it’s vital to prepare,” said Sheriff Chad Chronister.

© 2023 CBS Newspath. All Rights Reserved.

Waco police identify body recovered from lake at Speegleville park, authorities say

