We’ll keep a watchful eye on storms to our north tonight

We’re not quite in cold front season just yet, but the Central Plains is in cold front season. Believe it or not, the cold front and storm system moving through the Central Plains today will influence Central Texas’ weather and, unfortunately, make it a bit hotter and more humid outside. While storms should stay to the north, we’ll have to keep an eye on storms after sunset tonight that could creep into our area. A storm system moving through Oklahoma and Kansas will likely spark some late-day severe storms near and north of I-20. The storms won’t reach us during the day, but the gusty south winds ahead of the storm system have boosted our morning temperatures into the low-to-mid 70s. Despite the 10° to 15° temperature hike from yesterday to today, our afternoon highs will only be a touch warmer as the all settle in the mid-90s. Storm chances aren’t around this afternoon, but those storms north of our area could start to creep closer to our area between 9 PM and around 1 AM. If storms hang on and dissipate slower than anticipated, they could potentially bring gusty winds and some small hail to Bosque and Hill County. We are expecting the storms to dissipate but stray showers could linger through the sunrise hours.

Tomorrow’s rain chances are only near 10% as we could still see some lingering morning rain left over from Tuesday night, but those showers should dissipate by mid-morning and sunshine should return again boosting our temperatures into the mid-90s. Highs stay stuck in the mid-90s through Saturday, which is the first day of Fall, but an approaching front Sunday could bring us rain to close the weekend and start the work week. The front in question was set to move through the area Saturday, but the front now looks more likely to arrive Sunday bringing us scattered showers and storms. It wouldn’t surprise me if a stray storm or two gets a bit rambunctious with gusty winds and hail, but the severe weather threat remains low. The front pushes through the area and stalls to our south, but we’ll still have a rain chance hanging around Monday too. The temperature drop behind the front isn’t going to be too noticeable as we’ll stay in the upper 80s and low 90s.

