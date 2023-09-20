Advertise
By KWTX Staff
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Our job placement rate is 95.7%. We will work with you to help find you a job driving local, regional, or all over the road before you even finish school. During your time here at ATDS, you will hear from several different recruiters from trucking companies such as Werner, Schneider, TMC, and PAM.

ATDS Truck Driving School has local companies that call our schools looking for CDL drivers. We also do weekly searches online to form a list of job opportunities and update it frequently.

If you are interested in getting your commercial driver’s license, then see our school locations in Texas and Oklahoma. Give us a call today to find out more about our classes or apply now!

