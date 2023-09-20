Average temperatures are expected for the rest of the week...for the middle of summer

It feels like the summer that just never ends as we are, yet again, staring down a stretch of abnormal warmth and humidity. Our average morning low in the mid-60s and average high in the upper 80s (starting tomorrow) will actually be in the mid-70s for the next few mornings with afternoon highs in the mid-to-upper 90s. For reference, our hottest string of days in summer features an average low near 75° with an average high of 98°. Although we’re expecting mid-summer heat every single day through the weekend, we’re NOT expecting triple-digit temperatures. Humidity will start to climb a bit and that’ll send heat index values this afternoon into the upper 90s with heat indices between 100° and 104° returning starting Thursday. Unfortunately, outside of a stray shower this morning, there’s no chance for rain until the weekend.

In what’ll be the final full weekend of September, we’re expecting highs to remain in the mid-90s with lows in the mid-70s, but we’re also expecting our next storm system to be on approach. The main part of this storm system will be in the Central and Northern Plains so the rainiest conditions and the coolest temperatures will stay away, but small disturbances rotating around that storm system will send a cold front and rain our way. Saturday will likely be dry with only a 20% chance of a late-day shower. Sunday should mostly be dry too, but rain chances climb to near 30% late in the day and climb to near 50% Sunday night and Monday as a cold front swings through. The front doesn’t clear the area completely until Tuesday, so we’ll keep rain chances around on Tuesday too. When the rain comes to a close, we’re expecting about a half-inch to over an inch of rain. Temperatures with the early week front will drop into the upper 80s and low 90s but that’s mostly because of the rain and not because of any cooler air behind the front. We’ll warm back up again for the middle and end of next week into the low 90s. We likely won’t see an actual fall cold front push through until at least the beginning of October and (hopefully) not longer than that.

