Georgetown police warn residents about a phone scam circulating

GEORGETOWN, Texas (KWTX) - The Georgetown Police Department is warning residents about a phone scam where people pretend to be from Georgetown PD and ask residents for money.

Police say the scammers will call people and pretend to be Police Chief Tchida or someone from the department.

The scammer will claim the person they are calling has a warrant and that person needs to pay a fine over the phone.

Georgetown PD says they will never ask anyone for money over the phone.

If people are uncertain about who is calling them, police recommend hanging up and calling Georgetown’s non-emergency line at 512-930-3510.

Police say even if the caller ID shows the police department’s phone number, people can still hang up and call the department to verify.

Copyright 2023 KWTX. All rights reserved.