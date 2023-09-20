Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo makes changes to improve guest experience

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Heart O’ Texas Fair and Rodeo is right around the corner, and while both the fair and rodeo remain largely unchanged, the event’s organizers did make a few additions in hopes of improving your experience on the fairgrounds.

Melinda Adams, the Senior Division Manager of Marketing and Sponsorships for the Extraco Events Center, says this starts before a guest’s ticket is even scanned.

Some of those changes include increased parking, a dedicated carnival entrance, and an HOT fair app that contains an interactive map and the most up-to-date version of the hot fair and rodeo schedule for that day.

“It’s sort of new, we kind of rolled it out last year. We had about 5,000 downloads, so we’re hoping that people utilize it, but this year, we definitely recommend utilizing the app, it’ll have all the newest updated schedules,” said Adams.

If this year isn’t your first hot fair and rodeo, you probably remember the two large boots that sit near the front of the grounds.

“So, we have these 12-foot-tall boots that’ll sit out in front of either side of the base, we actually have an artist out here painting them live, so that’ll be kind of neat to see,” said Adams.

The hot fair runs October 5th trough the 15th, with rodeos every day but the 5th and 9th.

If you are planning on making your way out there once the fair starts, here’s a reminder: rodeo tickets are reserved seating, so your ticket to the fair won’t get you into the rodeo. A link to buy tickets for both events are available on our website.

