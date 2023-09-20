Advertise
Hispanic Heritage Month: Waco woman creates Mexican-inspired jewelry

By Selene Gonzales
Published: Sep. 20, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Inspired by her Mexican heritage and searching for a creative outlet, Jessica Moreno-Gonzales of Waco founded De La Niña. Co to create Mexican inspired jewelry and share her culture with others.

“I am not just Mexican. I am not just American. I am Mexican American. And that’s who I am. I feel like I am both,” said Moreno-Gonzales while sharing her story on KWTX@4.

Growing up, Moreno-Gonzales said she always loved painting and working with different things, but as an adult, she lost her passion for art.

“I started going through a depression where I was just working, and I actually came across a class that was making jewelry,” she said.

KWTX@4: Waco woman makes handmade earrings inspired by her Mexican culture PART TWO - 9.20.23

It was in that class where her passion to create reignited and inspired her to create De La Niña. Co, which means “From the girl” in English.

Moreno-Gonzales credits her mother for the name. “It doesn’t matter how old you get you’re always going to be a kid to them,” she said when discussing her mother.

Moreno-Gonzales said her jewelry business is now her passion. “I can come home from a long day at work and make stuff. "

Check out De La Niña. Co on Etsy.

