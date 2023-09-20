Hispanic Heritage Month: Waco woman creates Mexican-inspired jewelry

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Inspired by her Mexican heritage and searching for a creative outlet, Jessica Moreno-Gonzales of Waco founded De La Niña. Co to create Mexican inspired jewelry and share her culture with others.

“I am not just Mexican. I am not just American. I am Mexican American. And that’s who I am. I feel like I am both,” said Moreno-Gonzales while sharing her story on KWTX@4.

Growing up, Moreno-Gonzales said she always loved painting and working with different things, but as an adult, she lost her passion for art.

“I started going through a depression where I was just working, and I actually came across a class that was making jewelry,” she said.

It was in that class where her passion to create reignited and inspired her to create De La Niña. Co, which means “From the girl” in English.

Moreno-Gonzales credits her mother for the name. “It doesn’t matter how old you get you’re always going to be a kid to them,” she said when discussing her mother.

Moreno-Gonzales said her jewelry business is now her passion. “I can come home from a long day at work and make stuff. "

