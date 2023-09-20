McGregor man accused of sexually abusing child relative

McGREGOR, Texas (KWTX) - A McGregor man remains jailed after his arrest Tuesday on allegations he sexually abused a 4-year-old female family member.

McGregor police arrested Hunter Allen Lowe, 23, on a continuous sexual abuse of a young child charge, a first-degree felony punishable by up to life in prison. He was placed under $500,000 bond on that charge, plus he is being held on at least a dozen warrants for alleged traffic violations.

McGregor officers wrote in an arrest affidavit that they were called to an apartment complex on Little Avenue to assist Child Protective Services workers in removing two young children “after investigating neglectful supervision.”

CPS workers reported to McGregor police that a 4-year-old girl made an outcry of sexual abuse against Lowe during the CPS investigation.

The children were removed from the home and placed with their grandparents in Waco, the affidavit says. The girl later repeated the allegations against Lowe, telling a forensic interviewer at the Advocacy Center for Crime Victims and Children in Waco that Lowe touched her inappropriately earlier this month in her bed as she was trying to fall asleep.

The forensic interviewer asked the girl if she knew why CPS removed her and her sister from their home. The girl replied, “because (Lowe) touched her and then pointed to her front private area,” the affidavit alleges.

She said the alleged abuse happened more than one time and that it’s just hurting and hurting, hurting, hurting,” according to the arrest document.

